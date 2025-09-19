ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt: "We are working...with the Trump administration."

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt:



"We worked with the Biden administration to develop the U.S. National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism and now the Trump administration has implemented it."



"We are working...with the Trump administration."

So you still think the Left and Right are different??



Source @infolibnews

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!