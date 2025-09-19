ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt: "We are working...with the Trump administration."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt:
"We worked with the Biden administration to develop the U.S. National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism and now the Trump administration has implemented it."
"We are working...with the Trump administration."
So you still think the Left and Right are different??
Source @infolibnews
Christ is KING!