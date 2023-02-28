Understanding the Position of Israel and His People

Chris Reed has a dream where he saw headlines: one was the dividing of Israel - 2 state solution and the other was the rupturing of the Madrid fault line dividing America into two parts. God's covenant with the land and the people is eternal.
