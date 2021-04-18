4/18/2021 Miles Guo: The CCP Attempts to Control the World’s Oil Supply Lines and the World Economy via “the Belt and Road Initiative”, Threatening the U.S. and Japan

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The CCP is trying to control the world’s crucial oil supply line and the world economy through “the Belt and Road Initiative”, jeopardizing the status of the U.S. dollar and posing a deadly threat to Japan. As far as the so-called military exercise at the Malacca/South China Sea is concerned, now it ended up with only the CCP and Iran “playing” by themselves.