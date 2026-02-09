© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
### **Terrance Gore – Former MLB Player (Deceased: Feb 2026, Age 34)**
**Cause of Death:** Surgical complications (per wife Britney Gore)
**Career Highlights:**
- 3x World Series Champion (Royals, Cubs, Dodgers)
- Speed specialist: https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=ELEbt97PA8g (2016 game-winning run)
---
### **Britney Gore (Wife)**
**Social Media:**
- Instagram Stories: https://www.instagramDOTcom/stories/highlights/17916550828551212/
- Twitter: https://x.com/britney_gore
*Bio:* "Zane Gore👪|Future nurse practitioner👩🏻⚕️💉|Panama City, FL|Joined May 2009"
- Instagram Posts:
• COVID vaccine: https://www.instagramDOtcom/p/CJq8dkYFXY4/
• "Tired of sharing you" post: https://www.youtubeDOtcom/watch?v=Jo2JkzYtsvc
---
### **News & Videos**
- Obituary (CBS New York): https://www.youtubeDOtcom/watch?v=Jo2JkzYtsvc
- Career Highlight (MLB): https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=ELEbt97PA8g
---
### **Family Details**
- Survived by Britney & kids Zane/Skylyn/Camden
- Was coaching youth baseball in Panama City, FL