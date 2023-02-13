TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC, 2nd hour, "Fauci faked fraudulent remedies. elections. Feb 12.

Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd hour (12 Feb. 2023) with James FetZer, Don Grahn, Brian Davidson, and Chris Weinert.

"Tony the Rat" Fauci admits--three (3) years later!--that the mRNA shot didn't have any prospect of controlling the pandemic because it lacked the capacity to defeat transmission!!!. He KNEW!!



The CDC has (grotesquely) gone ahead to add the mRNA Pfizer and Moderna shots to its schedule for childhood vaccinations, the first time an EMERGENCY USE Authority vaccine has been so authorized--and NOT because of any benefits to children but to gain legal immunity from liability for the vax manufacturers!!

A Thai Princess, now in a coma after taking a Pfizer shot, has motivated the Royal Family to break its contract with Pfizer and declare its intention to file a massive lawsuit for billions in damages.

Thailand benefited from a distinguished and honest scientist who explained to them that the vaccine agenda had been based upon "a throne of lies", which means that Thailand stands as a model for the rest of the world to emulate.

Let it happen at "warp speed"! STOP and SUE all Vax profiteers.



Details of the shooting of a cop in Atlanta's "Cop City" from a body cam has raised the prospect that the shooting was a case of friendly fire, where one cop shot another!

And John Fetterman, who should never have been allowed to run for the Senate and who was only elected because of machine voting manipulation--where the motto of Dominion is, "Changing the way you vote", e.g., from Republican to Democrat--has had a relapse and been hospitalized again.

Biden's changing the sequence of DNC primaries to benefit his own candidacy, which would be treated as a scandal were it being done by the RNC to benefit Trump, but only receives yawns from the mainstream media, which has given Biden a pass on every conceivable issue.



Maddening and Scintillating Topics and Discussions by Brian and Chris!!

Just gotta see, if your heart can stand it!

Well worth the watch -

This week, it has become evident that We are now living in the most treacherous times of the last 5000 years! PAY ATTENTION!!



Please share this as if lives depend on it, because lives and health do, esp. NOW!

