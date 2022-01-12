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Are You DELUSIONAL About Covid - Del BigTree Interviews Dr. Mark McDonald
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330 views • January 12, 2022
The phrase ‘Mass Formation Psychosis’ broke the internet when it was dropped on Joe Rogan’s podcast featuring two Highwire favorites, Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Robert Malone. Del talks to Mark McDonald, MD, author of United States of Fear, about this psychological phenomenon and why the mainstream media is desperately trying to discredit it.
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