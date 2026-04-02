Touch Not My Anointed & Red Smooth Stones Vision 4-2-26@10:57 AM

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A vision from my lovely Jesus Christ of red smooth stones around a large complex and His word of Judgment because they dared to come against His children and touched His anointed.
Isaiah 55:15-16
15 For, behold, the Lord will come with fire, and with his chariots like a whirlwind, to render his anger with fury, and his rebuke with flames of fire.
16 For by fire and by his sword will the Lord plead with all flesh: and the slain of the Lord shall be many.
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My Lovely Jesus Ministry
Vicki Parnell
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