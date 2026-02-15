Divorce Rings, Separation in Marriage. Bitter Single Mothers. Daycare, Public School, IVF, & CPS

Diamonds Are Forever, Divorce Rings Are For What Comes After. Forget returning the ring. The ends of some marriages mean a chance to reset stones into new jewelry symbolizing freedom and a new chapter. Why Divorce Rings Are Becoming the Ultimate Statement Jewelry. As divorce sheds much of its old stigma, jewelry has followed suit. Divorce rings are the new celebrity bling – but Drake did it differently. Princess Diana’s “Divorce Ring” Signaled “Empowerment and Modern Womanhood” “Diana showcased her newfound independence, strength, and role as a modern woman after leaving the Royal Family.” A shimmering fresh start: Divorce rings are a great new trend empowering women during a transitional life moment

Honor a commitment to yourself as life starts a new chapter in a rather beautiful way.





Single mothers hit hardest by homelessness in ‘nightmare’ rental market. I’m a Single Mom by Choice—Here’s What to Know About Living the SMC Life Everything I’ve learned so far about the messy, magical reality of going it alone. How IVF has led to a record number of single moms in their 40s Do kids need a dad? Ask single moms.





Missouri House once again approves bill clarifying divorce rules during pregnancy

‘It is about offering survivors like me the chance to find safety, to begin healing and to reclaim the life that was stolen from them,’ said state Rep. Cecelie Williams. Study Shows Certain Wedding Dates Have A Higher Rate Of Divorce — And 1 Is Coming Up. Proposed Iowa Bill Would Allow Couples to Waive No-Fault Divorce Rights. How Do You Cook With Your Spouse Without Getting a Divorce? If January is 'Divorce Month' then February should be 'Call Your Advisor Month' Welcome to “Divorce Month” Experts explain why ending a marriage is such a popular New Year’s resolution. January is known as ‘divorce month.’ Here are 4 ways to cope if it hits home. Divorce Is Becoming a Business: Why the Rising Rate of Broken Marriages Is a Silent Emergency





Bill targets child protective services overreach in Pennsylvania. HB1873 would clarify it’s legal to let kids do things alone such as play outside and babysit.





"The divorce industry in the United States is a multi-billion-dollar sector, with estimates ranging from $50 billion to $175 billion annually—surpassing the wedding industry, which is valued at $40–$51 billion. This economic activity stems from over 1 million divorces each year, involving legal fees, accountants, therapists, parenting consultants, forensic experts, and post-divorce services like real estate, new household goods, and life coaching."





#Marriage

#Divorce

#Seperation

#Singlemom

#DivorceRings

#IVF

#CPS





#SDA

#Adventist

#EllenWhite

#JohnLomacang

#BibleProphecy





#SDAChurch





#SeventhDayAdventist

#ChurchAndState

#SeventhDayAdventist

#Sabbath

#4AngelsMessage

#SavingHealthMinistries





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1769110716





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House 757-955-6871





Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO Box 461

La Crosse, VA 23950