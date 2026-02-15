BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Divorce Rings, Separation in Marriage. Bitter Single Mothers. Daycare, Public School, IVF, & CPS
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
48 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • 1 day ago

Diamonds Are Forever, Divorce Rings Are For What Comes After. Forget returning the ring. The ends of some marriages mean a chance to reset stones into new jewelry symbolizing freedom and a new chapter. Why Divorce Rings Are Becoming the Ultimate Statement Jewelry. As divorce sheds much of its old stigma, jewelry has followed suit. Divorce rings are the new celebrity bling – but Drake did it differently. Princess Diana’s “Divorce Ring” Signaled “Empowerment and Modern Womanhood” “Diana showcased her newfound independence, strength, and role as a modern woman after leaving the Royal Family.” A shimmering fresh start: Divorce rings are a great new trend empowering women during a transitional life moment

Honor a commitment to yourself as life starts a new chapter in a rather beautiful way.


Single mothers hit hardest by homelessness in ‘nightmare’ rental market. I’m a Single Mom by Choice—Here’s What to Know About Living the SMC Life Everything I’ve learned so far about the messy, magical reality of going it alone. How IVF has led to a record number of single moms in their 40s Do kids need a dad? Ask single moms.


Missouri House once again approves bill clarifying divorce rules during pregnancy

‘It is about offering survivors like me the chance to find safety, to begin healing and to reclaim the life that was stolen from them,’ said state Rep. Cecelie Williams. Study Shows Certain Wedding Dates Have A Higher Rate Of Divorce — And 1 Is Coming Up. Proposed Iowa Bill Would Allow Couples to Waive No-Fault Divorce Rights. How Do You Cook With Your Spouse Without Getting a Divorce? If January is 'Divorce Month' then February should be 'Call Your Advisor Month' Welcome to “Divorce Month” Experts explain why ending a marriage is such a popular New Year’s resolution. January is known as ‘divorce month.’ Here are 4 ways to cope if it hits home. Divorce Is Becoming a Business: Why the Rising Rate of Broken Marriages Is a Silent Emergency


Bill targets child protective services overreach in Pennsylvania. HB1873 would clarify it’s legal to let kids do things alone such as play outside and babysit.


"The divorce industry in the United States is a multi-billion-dollar sector, with estimates ranging from $50 billion to $175 billion annually—surpassing the wedding industry, which is valued at $40–$51 billion. This economic activity stems from over 1 million divorces each year, involving legal fees, accountants, therapists, parenting consultants, forensic experts, and post-divorce services like real estate, new household goods, and life coaching."


#Marriage

#Divorce

#Seperation

#Singlemom

#DivorceRings

#IVF

#CPS


#SDA

#Adventist

#EllenWhite

#JohnLomacang

#BibleProphecy


#SDAChurch


#SeventhDayAdventist

#ChurchAndState

#SeventhDayAdventist

#Sabbath

#4AngelsMessage

#SavingHealthMinistries


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1769110716


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House 757-955-6871


Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO Box 461

La Crosse, VA 23950

Keywords
divorcemarriageparental rightschild protective servicessingle mothersfatherless childrendivorce industryfamily lawivfbroken homessingle motherhooddivorce and separationmarriage commitmentdivorce crisisdivorce ringspost divorce identity movementdivorce culturesingle mothers housing crisissingle mothers homelessnesschildren raised without fatherssingle parent householdivf single mothersdivorce lawsdivorce legislation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The seven lost pages from Nixon&#8217;s grand jury appearance expose the original &#8220;Deep State&#8221; conspiracy

The seven lost pages from Nixon’s grand jury appearance expose the original “Deep State” conspiracy

Lance D Johnson
7 Herbal teas that may boost sleep, digestion, immunity and overall wellness

7 Herbal teas that may boost sleep, digestion, immunity and overall wellness

Laura Harris
Echoes of Heaven: The prophetic battle plan for surviving the end times

Echoes of Heaven: The prophetic battle plan for surviving the end times

Belle Carter
The unclogging of America: How ancient remedies and modern sense are fighting the sinus crisis

The unclogging of America: How ancient remedies and modern sense are fighting the sinus crisis

Ava Grace
Trump moves to enforce nationwide voter ID requirements ahead of midterms

Trump moves to enforce nationwide voter ID requirements ahead of midterms

Kevin Hughes
Rotten Food for Soldiers and Failing Power Grid: The Systemic Corruption Crippling Ukraine

Rotten Food for Soldiers and Failing Power Grid: The Systemic Corruption Crippling Ukraine

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy