How Much of Your Hard-Earned Money Are You Giving to the IRS and What You Can Do About It?
How much of your hard-earned income have you and your employer (if applicable) been voluntarily sending to the IRS each year? And, more importantly, how much could you save if you followed the law as written by Congress and stopped giving it away?

In this presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh, founder and president of Freedom Law School, walks you through a simple process to estimate just how much you are allowing the IRS to take from your paycheck—and how you can potentially keep more of your income.

In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon will show you why employers are not required to send a W-2 form to the IRS and that even if they do, you can still live free by going through Freedom Law School’s 7 steps to free yourself of income tax deception, fear, robbery, and slavery!

Peymon, for over 30 years, and Freedom Law School, for over 27 years, has helped many Americans to live free of IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. Take the Seven Steps to income tax freedom on our website, FreedomLawSchool.org.

income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040taxable incometrade or businessindividual income tax1099w-2w-4tax lienfrivolous return penaltyfrivolous contentiontax protestwar taxsocial security taxtax courtdefinition of incomenotice of deficiencytax honesty
