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Chelsea Clinton made millions since serving on investment firm board: Report
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29 views • January 08, 2020
Former Obama economic adviser Robert Wolf, 1 Empire Group’s John Burnett, Layfield Report CEO John Layfield and former investment banker Carol Roth discuss a report saying Chelsea Clinton made $9 million since 2011 serving on an investment firm board.
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