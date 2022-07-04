Happy 4th of July ~ Dysfunctional Family Edition ~ First Amendment

***Disclaimer***

This report is a source of Parody, Satire, and Humor and is for entertainment only. This particular report is for commentary, critique and news reporting, which may or may not use actual names often in quasi-real and/or fictitious narration. All info contained within this story is fiction and presumably fake news. Any resemblance to the truth or actual facts or to reality is purely coincidental, except for references to famous persons and/or public figures, in which case such stories may be based on real people, but the story, or stories, surrounding or about these people or figures are entirely fictional and are intended as satire and entertainment. This report is published as entertainment and not to disparage any persons, or institutions, and no malice is intended, nor should any be construed from the satirically based stories and fake news items. Any resemblance to persons, living or dead, is entirely coincidental or is intended purely as satire, parody or spoof of such persons and is not intended to communicate any true or factual information about that person. Any resemblance to the truth is purely coincidental, except for all references to politicians, celebrities and/or other personalities that are critiqued and/or commented upon, in which case they are based on real people, but still based almost entirely in fiction. We makes no claims to any images, text, audio, video or other material that are/is under the copyright of third parties and ownership of any third party assets are attributed to its respective owner(s). This story is not a source of facts or real information. That means all items or stories on this subject are fictitious. Any resemblance to persons, living or dead, is entirely coincidental or is intended purely as a satire, parody or spoof of such persons and is not intended to communicate any true or factual information about that person. Story is intended for a mature, sophisticated and discerning audience. Should a reader, or readers, upon sober reflection, think or believe that anything contained in any part of this report is true, they are mistaken and should relieve and abandon themselves of that idiotic notion immediately. Anyone who concludes otherwise ought to stay away from this channel forever and may want to consider instead seeking immediate help, attention or treatment. And please be very careful not to fall off when you get near the edge of the earth, don’t eat yellow snow and don’t run with a pencil in your hand. Anyone that makes the decision to sue over this or any stories posted her, go ahead. I have an old retired 8 year old dog, with few teeth. My land and property are homesteaded and my assets are an Old 1999 Dodge 1500 pickup with 200K miles on it, and the AC has never worked. If you win, you are welcome to it! If you know subjects in this video, you and I both know they are all mighty fine upstanding individuals. Parodies are distorted images of original works for the purpose of humor and/or commentary. They are protected under fair use when it comes to copyright law, and are oftentimes protected from defamation suits as well. In other words, it is hard to successfully sue someone for defamation based on a creative work of parody. Protecting political speech has been the most protected type of expression since the First Amendment was enacted in 1791. Satire is “the use of humor, irony, exaggeration, or ridicule to expose and criticize people’s stupidity or vices, particularly in the context of contemporary politics and other topical issues.” In other words: defamation is a malicious lie passed off as truth; satire is a humorous skewering of a cultural or political event – regardless of whether or not you agree with the viewpoint. Satire is implicitly protected by the free expression clause of the First Amendment. The Supreme Court, in Campbell v. Acuff-Rose Music, Inc. (1994), held that a raunchy version of Ray Orbison’s song “Oh, Pretty Woman,” composed and performed by 2 Live Crew, a rap group, was a protected parody. Although the case ultimately was decided on the basis of copyright law, the protection of the First Amendment underlay the opinion. In other words, which takes precedence in United States law, reputation or free expression? It depends on the details. Nine times out of ten, parody and satire are seen as opinion and, therefore, non-defamatory. ✅ Subscribe, Share & Smash the 🔔 Feel Free to SHARE this Video Wherever You Like! Leave a Comment!! Please Like or Dislike this Video and comment Good or Bad. https://sites.google.com/view/lonestarnews/home **THIS VIDEO IS FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES***