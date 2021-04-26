4/23/2021 Miles Guo (Selected No. 2): Xi Jinping Is More or Less Like a “Lonely Emperor Without Followers,” Who Has No Access to True Information

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The CCP’s DCEP is boycotted by the world, and its economy is in a mess. The CCP’s only option was to hold the Boao Forum to seduce “clients,” but sadly very few countries joined even the CCP offered billions of doses of its vaccines. However, no one dares to inform Xi Jinping of such bad news. Only fake “good news” can be brought into the Zhongnanhai Pit.