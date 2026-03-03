Nanofood: Nanotechnology In Food

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=cDUv3hUQ2C8

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

All of this information is readily available at the CIA reading room for anyone to look through.









Here is a declassified CIA document on MKULTRA where they openly discuss drugging the population.





"Drugs placed in food, water, coca-cola, beer, liquor, cigarettes… or even VACCINATIONS… that slowly create anxiety, hopelessness, tension or crushing depression over long periods."





READ THAT AGAIN...





This is real government paperwork.They literally wanted to depress & anxiety-max entire populations covertly. This is not fiction. This is page 1. https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/SPECIAL%20RESEARCH%20FOR%20ARTI%5B12885524%5D.pdf

These are the psychos building our control grid right now in real-time!





Listen when he speaks.

He is the CEO of the MOSSAD!





Palantir CEO Karp: “I love the idea of getting a drone and having lightly fentanyl-laced urine sprayed on analysts that tried to screw us.” https://x.com/i/status/2023488982261317687

https://x.com/i/status/2022818268826701924





Converging Technologies

for Improving Human Performance

NANOTECHNOLOGY, BIOTECHNOLOGY,

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND COGNITIVE

SCIENCE

NSF/DOC-sponsored report

Edited by Mihail C. Roco and William Sims Bainbridge, National Science

Foundation

June 2002

https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/sites/default/files/microsites/ostp/bioecon-%28%23%20023SUPP%29%20NSF-NBIC.pdf

Convergence of Knowledge, Technology and Society

Beyond Convergence of Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive Technologies 2013 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Convergence+of+Knowledge%2C+Technology+and+Society%0ABeyond+Convergence+of+Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive+Technologies&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bc7dd67eaea40ee715ec5439a468371892





https://x.com/i/status/2019571527382102399





global disease surveillance network https://search.brave.com/search?q=global+disease+surveillance+network&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08b4005dd9dd06db94adaeba873cfeb2d643

https://x.com/i/status/2017357914386674030





National Nanotechnology Initiative The Initiative and its Implementation Plan 2000 https://www.nano.gov/sites/default/files/pub_resource/nni_implementation_plan_2000.pdf

https://x.com/i/status/2019579967458193840





(2018) Nanomaterials for Nanosensors: Opportunities and Sensors IEEE SENSORS https://rumble.com/v75axne-2018-nanomaterials-for-nanosensors-opportunities-and-sensors-ieee-sensors.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

https://x.com/i/status/2019523982236754142