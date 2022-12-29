CHDTV HOLIDAY TIP #1 — Face Masks

#CHDTV HOLIDAY TIP: For those with family members who may ask you to wear a face mask — Chief Scientific Officer Brian Hooker, Ph.D. breaks down why the holes in masks, even N-95’s, are too large to stop virus particles.
👇👇👇
https://bit.ly/3PRbQuX
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.