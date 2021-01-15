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BILL GATES IS BUYING UP FARMLAND! - HOLDS MOST FARMLAND IN AMERICA! - WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?
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520 views • January 15, 2021
World Alternative Media


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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of Bill Gates buying up more farmland than anyone in the United States. What purpose is there in buying up so much farmland?

Gates has bought up a lot of farmland in the past and not just in the United States, but in Africa as well. There's always an ulterior motive to Gates hedging so heavily in an industry and we always find out in the years that follow. So what will this lead to? More control over food production? Gates is heavily involved in Monsanto after all. He also bought up a huge amount of CN Rail in Canada and has become one of the biggest vaccine distributors in the world as well as buying up contact tracing patents prior to 2020. What's the plan? What's next? In this video, we break it down!

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
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monsantofoodvaccinetechnologycontrolpandemictechnocracydyingbill gatesfaucifarmlandcoronavirusevent 201world alternative media
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