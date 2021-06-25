When Adam and Eve rebelled against God, their bodies were corrupted by sin and they were driven out of the garden. As result, everyone is born into a life of sin and sooner or later we all have to die because God doesn't want us to live forever in these sinful bodies.

Thankfully, God's redemption plan doesn't force you to live eternally in a sinful body. Even in death, your spirit man remains conscious as you step into the spirit realm. This is an exciting moment for sure when holy angels escort you to the throne of God! The first thing that Jesus will examine is your obedience. No Christian will score 100% because no one became perfect on earth, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't strive to for obedience and your eternal position will be determined at the Judgment Seat of Christ.

Everyone on earth has experienced life that is marred by sin. So what you need to do is repent on a daily basis, that way you will have as little sin as possible showing up at your trial. Life on earth is temporary and now is the time to sow good seed and work out your salvation. As a Christian, death is something we can look forward to instead of dreading. Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2013/RLJ-1420.pdf

DECEMBER 1, 2013 RLJ-1420

Moving Into Eternity Part 1: What Happens After Death?

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