OperationLockstep - The Deep Involvement of Intelligence Agencies in the Pandemic

BLAZE TV - - Fearless with Jason Whitlock
THREAD🚨 #OperationLockstep
Robert Kennedy Jr explains how the CIA used the Covid-19 response to vastly increase top-down government, authoritarianism, and totalitarianism.
"We're in a huge Milgram experiment here, we got Anthony Fauci in his white lab coat."
https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1615834413149065218
