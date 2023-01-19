Create New Account
#OperationLockstep - The Deep Involvement of Intelligence Agencies in the Pandemic
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago
THREAD🚨 #OperationLockstep

Robert Kennedy Jr explains how the CIA used the Covid-19 response to vastly increase top-down government, authoritarianism, and totalitarianism.

"We're in a huge Milgram experiment here, we got Anthony Fauci in his white lab coat."

https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1615834413149065218

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

