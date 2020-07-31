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07/31/20. #CovFeFe: V Narrative Collapsing, Quinine 2 Collapse Pharma #CinchonaRising
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194 views • August 01, 2020
You Are Free TV
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7/31: Today, House Subcommittee on the CV hearings with Fauc_t, Redface and Girwrong, exposed the massive push for Medical Sh_ria social control on a National scale and the fake science behind it all...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
The excellent graphic in thumbnail created by @MadebyJimbob
Please follow him!!
PLEASE SIGN THE PETITION TO MAKE HCQ OVER THE COUNTER AVAILABLE:
MAKE SURE U DON'T USE GOOGLE/CHROME TO TRY TO FILL OUT THE FORM- IT WONT LET U- USE SAFARI OR ANOTHER (BETTER) BROWSER- like BRAVE!
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/peti...
PLEASE SIGN AND SPREAD THE ANTI MASK PETITION. THANK YOU !!
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/peti...
Dr Stella Emman_el Interview on Saving Americans and taking down demons:
https://www.click2houston.com/news/lo...
Jim Jordan grills Fa_ci on spread of V through mass protests:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qWJd-...
Homeopathic quinine:
https://homeopathyplus.com/cinchona-o...
http://www.homeremedycentral.com/en/h...
An example of hideous truth of v a x experiments on humans:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/leahrose...
Little House On The Prairie, Mortal Mission Episode: Quinine, Cinchona:
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7r...
Please sign the petition to take down porn hub:
https://traffickinghubpetition.com/
https://traffickinghub.com/
POTUS Trolls the TIP Co_p:
https://gab.com/realdonaldtrump/posts...
Mail in ballot fraud in 2020 election...
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!!
88.7K subscribers
7/31: Today, House Subcommittee on the CV hearings with Fauc_t, Redface and Girwrong, exposed the massive push for Medical Sh_ria social control on a National scale and the fake science behind it all...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
The excellent graphic in thumbnail created by @MadebyJimbob
Please follow him!!
PLEASE SIGN THE PETITION TO MAKE HCQ OVER THE COUNTER AVAILABLE:
MAKE SURE U DON'T USE GOOGLE/CHROME TO TRY TO FILL OUT THE FORM- IT WONT LET U- USE SAFARI OR ANOTHER (BETTER) BROWSER- like BRAVE!
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/peti...
PLEASE SIGN AND SPREAD THE ANTI MASK PETITION. THANK YOU !!
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/peti...
Dr Stella Emman_el Interview on Saving Americans and taking down demons:
https://www.click2houston.com/news/lo...
Jim Jordan grills Fa_ci on spread of V through mass protests:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qWJd-...
Homeopathic quinine:
https://homeopathyplus.com/cinchona-o...
http://www.homeremedycentral.com/en/h...
An example of hideous truth of v a x experiments on humans:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/leahrose...
Little House On The Prairie, Mortal Mission Episode: Quinine, Cinchona:
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7r...
Please sign the petition to take down porn hub:
https://traffickinghubpetition.com/
https://traffickinghub.com/
POTUS Trolls the TIP Co_p:
https://gab.com/realdonaldtrump/posts...
Mail in ballot fraud in 2020 election...
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!!
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