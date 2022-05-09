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Nurse Goes Head-On With N.W.O.
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135 views • May 09, 2022
May 7, 2022
Courtesy of Titans Of Liberty
Undercover Nurse and whistleblower Erin Marie Olszewski sits down with Titans of Liberty to speak about how she recorded hospitals in Cuomo's NYC murdering COVID patients. Nurse Erin updates us on her journey and reveals she was afraid for her life before she could get on the Tucker Carlson show.
https://banned.video/watch?id=62770fd7f430615c83db47ee
Courtesy of Titans Of Liberty
Undercover Nurse and whistleblower Erin Marie Olszewski sits down with Titans of Liberty to speak about how she recorded hospitals in Cuomo's NYC murdering COVID patients. Nurse Erin updates us on her journey and reveals she was afraid for her life before she could get on the Tucker Carlson show.
https://banned.video/watch?id=62770fd7f430615c83db47ee
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