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Evolution Is Fake Science
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22 views • December 15, 2019
That's right.....More fake science. This whole concept is just an unsubstantiated theory, presented to students, during 'educational' indoctrination and to the public as though it's settled science, when it's got so many holes in it that it's laughable.
See how good the puppet masters are at fooling the wilfully ignorant masses? Just repeat it often enough and they will believe it, whether true or not.
See how good the puppet masters are at fooling the wilfully ignorant masses? Just repeat it often enough and they will believe it, whether true or not.
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