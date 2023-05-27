Desantis STUMBLES Out Of The Gate: Trump MOCKS Desantis’ DISASTER Rollout As Twitter CRASHES

Stew Peters Show
May 26, 2023
Does Ron Desantis even have a chance?
Gavin Wax joins Paul Harrell to talk about the Desantis campaign’s disastrous rollout.
The Desantis campaign is in freefall and totally out of touch with reality.
The technical issues during the Twitter Space announcement were very embarrassing but that was not the worst of it.
The actual substance of his announcement was boring and a canned robotic speech.
There was nothing dynamic or cutting edge about his speech.
Then, he fielded questions exclusively from known supporters who only asked softball questions.
Desantis seemed like he was a secondary actor in his own announcement.
RINOS know Ron Desantis cannot win.
The uniparty is supporting Desantis because they know it’s the only way to weaken President Trump in the general election.
Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!
