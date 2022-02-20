BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Evil Individuals have co-ordinated a process of have nano tech inserted inside us for the purposes of our wireless enslavement with government complicity.
Gretta Fahey
Gretta Fahey
120 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
87 views • February 20, 2022
Governments, the main stream media, the police, the military and psychiatry are complicit in hiding details about wireless enslavement of a selection of members of the public possibly due to the fact that many but not all of those government employees are under the influence of microwave mind control. My name is Gretta Fahey aka Margaret Mary Fahey from Newbrook, Claremorris, Co. Mayo, Eircode F12 Y560, Republic of Ireland.
Keywords
nanotechwireless enslavementgovernment complicity
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Putin Extends Western Food Import Ban Through 2028

Putin Extends Western Food Import Ban Through 2028

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale of 48 F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

U.S. Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale of 48 F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

Garrison Vance
Industry lobbying gutted California&#8217;s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only &#8216;a shell&#8217;

Industry lobbying gutted California’s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only ‘a shell’

Willow Tohi
Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Douglas Harrington
Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Garrison Vance
Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy