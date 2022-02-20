© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Evil Individuals have co-ordinated a process of have nano tech inserted inside us for the purposes of our wireless enslavement with government complicity.
Follow
2
Share
Report
87 views • February 20, 2022
Governments, the main stream media, the police, the military and psychiatry are complicit in hiding details about wireless enslavement of a selection of members of the public possibly due to the fact that many but not all of those government employees are under the influence of microwave mind control. My name is Gretta Fahey aka Margaret Mary Fahey from Newbrook, Claremorris, Co. Mayo, Eircode F12 Y560, Republic of Ireland.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.