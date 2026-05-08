Predatory behaviour and tactics

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Many actually use the same script because it works apparently. So don't feel like a fool if it ever happened to you, they did this with many other people and perfected their extraction game; love bombing, devaluing, discard, hoover and love bombing again but more breadcrumbing and things will get gradually worse.