Producers of The Trump I Know & Their New PROJECT! Bards FEST

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A Hollywood filmmaker strikes up an unexpected friendship with Lara Trump who introduces him to the women in the Trump family, administration, campaign, and business. Some are the children of immigrants, some from very humble beginnings, but all are strong, intelligent, talented patriots. They were chosen by the President because he saw something in them that many didn’t even see in themselves.
Through their stories and through their eyes, get a glimpse of the Trump they know. https://thetrumpiknow.com/