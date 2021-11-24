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VAXX + MURDER = DEAD PARENTS: MEDICAL MURDER KILLED MOM, VAXX KILLED DAD - STEW PETERS
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400 views • November 24, 2021
Jeanette Orr has lost both her parents this year. Her mother passed away in August. She was unvaccinated and died shortly after hospital staff stuck her on a ventilator. Her father died in October after a horrible adverse reaction to the Moderna vaccine. His symptoms after getting the Moderna jab: Blood clots, tremors, hallucinations, mini-seizures, anemia, headaches, eye pain, scaling of the skin, sensitivity to light, blistering, kidney failure from remdesivier, and a heart attack. Jeanette Orr joins Stew Peters. More videos you may find interesting:
Proof: Kids will die, Pfizer knew - Your government representatives know this also.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EaXjZzUGTTdq/
Proof: Kids will die, Pfizer knew - Your government representatives know this also.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EaXjZzUGTTdq/
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