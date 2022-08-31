Learn How Globalists Use The Communist Manifesto to Seize Power Over The People

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Mark Moss of https://markmoss.iheart.com/and Aleks Svetzki of https://uncommunist.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how the globalists use the Communist Manifesto to establish monopolies and authoritarian control over the people.
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