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Meet The Stupidest Liberals On The Planet, Can They Be Saved?
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110 views • November 22, 2019
Savanah Hernandez joins The Alex Jones Show to break down her recent report showcasing the insanity of the leftist protesters who don't know what they are protesting.
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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