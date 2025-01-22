Trump's UN Ambassador pick can't even stomach the idea of Palestinians having the same rights as Israelis

Trump's pick for UN Ambassador can't even stomach the idea of Palestinians having the same rights as Israelis

Elise Stefanik, Trump's pick for UN Ambassador can't even stomach the idea of Palestinians having the same rights as Israelis.

At the confirmation hearing, Stefanik was completely incapable of affirming the rights of Palestinians —qualities that disqualify her from serving as a credible representative at the United Nations.

Senator Chris Van Hollen repeatedly asked Stefanik directly whether peace in the Middle East requires securing rights and self-determination for both Israelis and Palestinians.

Instead of answering affirmatively, she deflected, calling Israel a “beacon of human rights” and placing all blame on Hamas and Hezbollah.

Little more info about Elise:

Support for Expansionist Policies:

• Aligned herself with far-right Israeli figures like Smotrich and Ben-Gvir on multiple occasions, stating during the hearing that she shares their view that Israel has a biblical right to the entire West Bank.

• Disregards UN Security Council Resolution 242, which calls for Israel’s withdrawal from territories occupied in 1967, including the West Bank.

Consistent Voting for Military Aid:

• Supported $3.8 billion annual U.S. aid package to Israel, which includes funding for the Iron Dome and Israeli military operations in Gaza.

• Backed H.R. 1837, solidifying the U.S.-Israel security partnership while ignoring calls for accountability in Israel’s use of American military aid.

Opposition to Palestinian Rights:

• Repeatedly voted against resolutions recognizing Palestinian sovereignty or condemning illegal settlement expansion.

• Consistently supported measures to weaken or defund UNRWA, the UN agency providing humanitarian aid to millions of Palestinian refugees.

Aligning with the Agenda:

• Outspoken supporter of the Abraham Accords, which normalized Israel’s ties with Arab states while sidelining Palestinian interests.

• Applauded Trump’s decision to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.