The New World Order is Here

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy ClubJuly 25, 2022
The New World Order will come in three segments. First, a Financial Situation, then a Governmental New World Order and finally it goes to Religion where you'll have to take the Mark of the Beast to buy and sell. Today we take a look at an overview of what to expect of what the New World order will be.
00:00 Controlling you with Food
14:24 Food Companies Probably owned by Moloch
15:58 Growing Fake Meat Market
20:54 Gene-Edited and Patentable Foods
23:38 Vertical Farms
29:19 Watchmen Package
32:21 Joseph’s Kitchen
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