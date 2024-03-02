A Russian Sniper on Ambush close to the Line of contact - neutralized AFU servicemen attempting to rotate military personnel at night

🎯 Striking the right moment
A Russian sniper being in ambush close to the line of contact neutralised AFU servicemen attempting to rotate military personnel at night. The Russian sniper chose a good firing position and fired at the targets 600-800 metres away. (800 = 2624.67 feet)
