Panama Caos Continues - Michael Yon says the Protestors are blocking the Main Roads -food is not making it to the stores - gold going out of Nicaragua - it is a silk road 2.0 take over - Part D
Published Yesterday

Explosive interview with Jeffrey and Michael.  Violence is picking up

Now for some good news - I am going to start using a web site I made about a year ago to promote our Cannabis Retreat in Medellin Colombia:  www.cannabisretreatmedellincolombia.com 

Come on down for a visit !

Cannabis Jimmy

