Panama Caos Continues - Michael Yon says the Protestors are blocking the Main Roads -food is not making it to the stores - gold going out of Nicaragua - it is a silk road 2.0 take over - Part D

Explosive interview with Jeffrey and Michael. Violence is picking up
Now for some good news - I am going to start using a web site I made about a year ago to promote our Cannabis Retreat in Medellin Colombia: www.cannabisretreatmedellincolombia.com
Come on down for a visit !
Cannabis Jimmy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.