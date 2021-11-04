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Deagel Report on Genocide? USA Drop 327 to 100 Million UK 66 - 15 Million China - No reduction!
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535 views • November 04, 2021
I posted this back in July 2021, so in view of what we now know about the vaccines, it's worth repeating - is this a projection of vax deaths? This is looking more like the scenarios we see occurring now! Check video 235 and 242 early on in my posts to see more!
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