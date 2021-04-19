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Indian Actor Dead After Televised Jab, US Jab Pushback And Canadian Police Give A Little Hope!
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140 views • April 19, 2021
The US rollout of the depop shot seems to have hit the point of more jabs than filled appointments! We keep fighting this agenda! In India a famous actor dies 24 hours after getting the Covaxin jab on live tv and in Ontario and surrounding provinces the police say they will not be enforcing at least some of the police state orders!
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Article Links:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9482291/America-hits-vaccine-wall-Thousands-appointments-unfilled.html
https://rumble.com/vfsrmv-attorney-leigh-dundas-warns-against-turning-orange-county-ca-schools-into-c.html
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/california-civil-rights-attorney-calls-for-immediate-resignation-of-county-health-officer-and-school-board-superintendent-for-planning-to-vaccinate-school-children-with-parental-consent/
https://greatgameindia.com/india-health-ambassador-vivek-dies-vaccine/
https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/2021/04/rebellion-spreads-canadian-cops-refuse-random-daniel-greenfield/
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Discord: https://discord.gg/QuSV85dv
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9482291/America-hits-vaccine-wall-Thousands-appointments-unfilled.html
https://rumble.com/vfsrmv-attorney-leigh-dundas-warns-against-turning-orange-county-ca-schools-into-c.html
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/california-civil-rights-attorney-calls-for-immediate-resignation-of-county-health-officer-and-school-board-superintendent-for-planning-to-vaccinate-school-children-with-parental-consent/
https://greatgameindia.com/india-health-ambassador-vivek-dies-vaccine/
https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/2021/04/rebellion-spreads-canadian-cops-refuse-random-daniel-greenfield/
Thumbnail Link:
https://i0.wp.com/greatgameindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/IndiaE28099sHealthAmbassador26TamilActorVivekDiesOneDayAfterTakingCOVIDVaccine.jpg?w=1600&;ssl=1
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