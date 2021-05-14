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Passover 5781 in Douglas, South Africa
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55 views • May 14, 2021
Passover has come and gone and we are quick to forget what the Spirit was saying at that time. However, it is really important to understand that specific keys for surviving the changes ahead were released on that weekend. In this first message of the Passover weekend, I address the fact that we are crossing into an era that will be altogether different from any that we have known. It is time to simplify, travel light and be flexible. WE are entering the day of 3fold things!
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