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What Kyle Rittenhouse's Acquittal Means for America + Freedom
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10 views • November 22, 2021
With Kyle Rittenhouse rightfully being acquitted of all charges, it demonstrates that America still stands at least for today against the forces of neo Marxism that wish to terrace apart. The politicos who allowed the original Kenosha riots did so if their own political advantage, and frankly are evil people for having done so. Fortunately, the right to defend oneself has been upheld.
#Acquittal #innocent #selfdefense
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#Acquittal #innocent #selfdefense
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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