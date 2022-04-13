Pelosi on the Capacity of the President.

Members of Congress have a duty to take all necessary actions to preserve continuity for the future. This shows This shows a necessity to create a process for future Presidents, to ensure continuity in times of crisis. The Twenty Fifth Amendment creates a path for preserving stability if a President suffers a crippling physical or mental problem. and is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office and transfers his powers. Specifically, section four o the twenty fifth, empowers Congress to set up an independent body to deal with such a crisis. Congress has a constitutional duty to layout the process by which a President's incapacity is determined. This Bill honours that duty by creating a standing commission of top former executive officials and medical experts selected by a bipartisan and bi camera a President's fitness for office must be determined by a science and facts.

This legislation applies to future Presidents but we are reminded by the health of the current President. This Bill, honours our oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States and protects the American People. And will uphold our responsibility to preserve our Republic for generations to come.