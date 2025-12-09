Control: 'If platforms don’t moderate & monitor content, we lose total control' - Hillary Clinton throwback 💩

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THROWBACK: Hillary Clinton hints at soon-to-come digital surveillance
"We should be repealing something called Section 230, which gave platforms on the Internet immunity. We now know that… if the platforms don’t moderate and monitor the content, we lose total control," Hillary Clinton said.
🔥 So, were free speech mottos just a disguise for a total control desire?