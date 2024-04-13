Create New Account
TX Troopers discovered 23 illegal immigrants concealed in the floor of the flatbed trailer without proper ventilation
Published 14 hours ago

@TxDPS recovered 23 illegal immigrants concealed inside a flatbed trailer during an #OperationLoneStar traffic stop in La Salle County.


On April 12, 2024, just after 9:00 A.M., the driver of a white-truck tractor towing a flatbed trailer on IH35 failed to stop for a DPS commercial vehicle safety inspection. After a short pursuit, the driver stopped one mile north of the La Salle County Rest Area & fled from the vehicle on foot. Troopers & law enforcement agency partners then discovered 23 illegal immigrants concealed in the floor of the vehicle’s flatbed trailer without proper ventilation.


The group of 23 illegal immigrants included 15 males, six females, & two juveniles from Mexico, Honduras, & Guatemala. One illegal immigrant was treated for dehydration & transported to a local hospital. All 23 were referred to #USBP.


The investigation of this incident is ongoing and the driver remains outstanding.


Bill Melugin

https://x.com/LtChrisOlivarez/status/1778909741361574339

human trafficking border crisis illegal migrants cartels open border biden regime

