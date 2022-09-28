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One Month Old Baby Of Vaccinated Mother
Originally uploaded to twitter.com/i/status/1443485120464408577 by sergiodde
« La mère a été vaccinée avec Pfizer. Rebecca avait 1 mois. La mère a allaité son bébé. Admirez le résultat ! t.co/bH46W03Fsd
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