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Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Accused of Exploiting Its Leverage in Africa
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292 views • August 07, 2021
A pressure group study also accuses the $50bn Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation of exploiting its leverage on the African continent.
The Global Justice group says that under the pretext of financing poor farmers, they are instead becoming trapped into debt by having to use chemicals and fertilisers that are underwritten by offshoots of the Gates Foundation.
Private financiers linked to the foundation have demanded repayments that caused one African country, Lesotho, more than half of its entire health budget, the group alleged.
Aid experts warn that the focus on high-profile, headline-grabbing diseases undermines wider attempts by African governments to reduce the poverty that causes them.
Al Jazeera's Laurence Lee reports.
Source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcMrHpLd9C4
The Global Justice group says that under the pretext of financing poor farmers, they are instead becoming trapped into debt by having to use chemicals and fertilisers that are underwritten by offshoots of the Gates Foundation.
Private financiers linked to the foundation have demanded repayments that caused one African country, Lesotho, more than half of its entire health budget, the group alleged.
Aid experts warn that the focus on high-profile, headline-grabbing diseases undermines wider attempts by African governments to reduce the poverty that causes them.
Al Jazeera's Laurence Lee reports.
Source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcMrHpLd9C4
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