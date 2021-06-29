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VT-4, - Secret Space Wars You are Not Allowed to Know About! f/Prof Truth
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368 views • June 29, 2021
This is a recent article by Dr. Preston James on the Secret Space Program and Space Wars in the heavens. The last 20 minutes is extremely powerful - leading up to that is the CONSPIRACY explained. SHARE THIS!!! This is the Alien Agenda and Luciferian end game war against mankind!
Original Article: https://www.veteranstoday.com/2021/05/12/dr-preston-james-secret-space-war-you-are-not-allowed-to-know/
Original Article: https://www.veteranstoday.com/2021/05/12/dr-preston-james-secret-space-war-you-are-not-allowed-to-know/
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