The Blue Team OWNS "Democracy" - The Destruction of a Republic is Underway. Spencer Pratt ROBBED?

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The blue team is doing everything they can to undermine democracy and faith in the election process, tilting absolutely everything in their favor, including going after their opponents with law fair, and lies, and sarcastic terrorism. There is a reason that they called Charlie Kirk and Donald Trump fascist over and over again. I'm losing faith in the system as Spencer Pratt is likely going to get shut out of the runoff. It's absolutely sickening. How long California takes to count votes, how they refuse to clean up voter rules, is there to give them a permanent electoral majority. #california #capolitics #spencerpratt #lamayor #lawfare