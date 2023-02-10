Create New Account
No SEX for Vax'd Men! Famous Pick-Up-Artist KEZIA Noble drops Truth about Vax, Sex & Toxic Feminsm
High Hopes
Published Friday |
Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine


Feb 9, 2023


KEZIA Noble is a world-famous Pick-Up-Artist and Dating Coach for Men and joins DeAnna Lorraine for some hot and uncensored discussions! She shares her real thoughts on the Vaccines, Masks, Covid restrictions, the War on Men and Masculinity, and "Toxic Feminism." Plus what makes a man attractive in today's world, how to keep women attracted, and more. Don't miss this must-watch and share interview!


WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!


Also join her Telegram channel and live chat during the show and throughout the week!


