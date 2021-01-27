© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Schneider Weisse Tap 6 Mein Aventinus Wheat Doppel Bock 4.25/5
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • January 27, 2021
Another one of the gifts from my Nephew Alex and his lovely bride Holly. This is a weizen doppelbock from Schneider-Wiesse brewery. A new brew to me this is a really delicious beer. A complex nose is just a tip of the iceberg. She hits initially as rich , malty and sharp. The explodes into the fast middle with a sweetness that isn't off putting and linger thru the dry finish. Really a solid well crafted brew.
8.2 ABV, 16 IBUs & 85 SRM
Thanks for watching and sharing.
Be happy, healthy and safe my friends
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
8.2 ABV, 16 IBUs & 85 SRM
Thanks for watching and sharing.
Be happy, healthy and safe my friends
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.