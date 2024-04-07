Create New Account
Eat Ze Bugs or You're Racist! #PropagandaWatch
The Prisoner
Published 13 hours ago

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/eatzebugs/

You know how #SolutionsWatch replaced #PropagandaWatch three years ago? Well, I found a piece of propaganda so crazy, so self-contradictory, so hilariously reaching, so weirdly self-deconstructing that it has to be heard to be believed. Feast your ears on this wet hot dumpster fire of nonsense served up by the very confused propaganda pushers over at NPR.

Mirrored - The Corbett Report


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
foodpropagandabugsgreat reset

