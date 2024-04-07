Eat Ze Bugs or You're Racist! #PropagandaWatch

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/eatzebugs/
You know how #SolutionsWatch replaced #PropagandaWatch three years ago? Well, I found a piece of propaganda so crazy, so self-contradictory, so hilariously reaching, so weirdly self-deconstructing that it has to be heard to be believed. Feast your ears on this wet hot dumpster fire of nonsense served up by the very confused propaganda pushers over at NPR.
Mirrored - The Corbett Report
