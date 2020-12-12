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Speaking to Chris Cuomo, Fauci was asked if the masks could come off, to which he replied:
“Well, the answer is not unless you get the overwhelming majority of the country vaccinated and protected and get that umbrella of what we call herd immunity.”
Continued - https://humansarefree.com/2020/12/fauci-masks-need-to-stay-on-until-at-least-june-and-only-if-americans-take-the-vaccine.html