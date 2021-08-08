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Life Under Soviet Collectivism - Ex-KGB Defector Yuri Bezmenov
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2 views • August 08, 2021
In this interview hosted by G. Edward Griffin (1984), former KGB propagandist and defector Yuri Alexandrovich Bezmenov discusses the Communist Movement in America, describing the following four stages of ideological subversion and warfare.
"Psychological Warfare" is a brainwashing process that is divided into four basic stages:
1. Demoralization
2. Destabilization
3. Crisis
4. Normalization
The intent is to change the perception of reality of every American to such an extent that, despite the abundance of information, no one is able to come to sensible conclusions in the interests of defending themselves, their families, their community and their country.
"Psychological Warfare" is a brainwashing process that is divided into four basic stages:
1. Demoralization
2. Destabilization
3. Crisis
4. Normalization
The intent is to change the perception of reality of every American to such an extent that, despite the abundance of information, no one is able to come to sensible conclusions in the interests of defending themselves, their families, their community and their country.
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