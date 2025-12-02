BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
America Under Siege From Within — And Our Leaders Still Pretend It’s Fine
Thousands of Afghan “Zero Unit” fighters — elite CIA-linked paramilitary operatives — were brought into the United States during and after the chaotic Afghan withdrawal. Estimates range from 10,000 to 20,000 Zero Unit members now living inside the U.S. Recent attacks, including the Washington D.C. ambush by Rahmanullah Lakanwal, have exposed major failures in vetting, mental-health screening, and post-resettlement monitoring. With former Zero Unit operatives now tied to violent incidents on American soil, the nation faces urgent questions about who was allowed in, what backgrounds were overlooked, and how many more could pose a threat. Re-vetting is no longer optional — it is a national security necessity.


national guard shootingafghan national arrestbellingham terror attackoperation allies welcomebiden refugee policyrahmanullah lakanwalfort worth bomb threatmohammad dawood alokozaywashington state refugeesus immigration securityterrorism in americarefugee vetting failures
