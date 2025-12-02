America Under Siege From Within — And Our Leaders Still Pretend It’s Fine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thousands of Afghan “Zero Unit” fighters — elite CIA-linked paramilitary operatives — were brought into the United States during and after the chaotic Afghan withdrawal. Estimates range from 10,000 to 20,000 Zero Unit members now living inside the U.S. Recent attacks, including the Washington D.C. ambush by Rahmanullah Lakanwal, have exposed major failures in vetting, mental-health screening, and post-resettlement monitoring. With former Zero Unit operatives now tied to violent incidents on American soil, the nation faces urgent questions about who was allowed in, what backgrounds were overlooked, and how many more could pose a threat. Re-vetting is no longer optional — it is a national security necessity.
