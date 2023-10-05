Create New Account
Controlling The Human Herd On A Global Scale
channel image
Patriots on Fire
96 Subscribers
40 views
Published Yesterday

https://danhappel.com/controlling-the-human-herd-on-a-global-scale/
Dr. Rima Laibow ~ Unraveling The Who ~ Under this system Americans will no longer have the right to refuse forced vaccination for plandemics or any number of WHO mandated actions in the name of the common good for world health.

Without U.S. Senate consent or ratification as required by law under the US Constitution, (P)resident Obiden decreed that by his Executive Order, World Health Organization (WHO) mandates would henceforth override constitutional rights to determine what substances go into our bodies and would nullify our national/individual rights to privacy in the name of world health for the “greater good” of humanity.


Keywords
mandatesdr rima laibowthe who

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket