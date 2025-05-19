BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Trouble With Self
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
14 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • 1 day ago

5/18/2025

1 John 4:8-10 It’s All About Self

Intro:  I’ve heard many people say that they think that they will be in heaven because they are good people.  But what is their standard? Their standard is they have never committed murder, or been dishonest or are fairly truthful.   That might be fine if you’re renting a house or buying a car….but entrance into heaven with a holy sinless God……. we might have to rethink that.  Getting to heaven requires more than applying for a job or for a loan.  A whole lot more! In fact it requires total perfection!

 

Self will send us all to hell!  Self is the person that we have the most trouble with in our lives.  “I” am the problem with my life.  It’s me!   It’s all about self…selfishness and self-righteousness without the righteousness of God. 

Keywords
biblemystery babylonend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy