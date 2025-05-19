The Trouble With Self

5/18/2025

1 John 4:8-10 It’s All About Self

Intro: I’ve heard many people say that they think that they will be in heaven because they are good people. But what is their standard? Their standard is they have never committed murder, or been dishonest or are fairly truthful. That might be fine if you’re renting a house or buying a car….but entrance into heaven with a holy sinless God……. we might have to rethink that. Getting to heaven requires more than applying for a job or for a loan. A whole lot more! In fact it requires total perfection!

Self will send us all to hell! Self is the person that we have the most trouble with in our lives. “I” am the problem with my life. It’s me! It’s all about self…selfishness and self-righteousness without the righteousness of God.